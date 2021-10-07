Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.