Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $50.97

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.97, but opened at $47.60. Redfin shares last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 13,484 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Get Redfin alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after buying an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after buying an additional 254,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after buying an additional 67,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.