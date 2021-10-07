Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,828 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 338.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Regions Financial by 93.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

NYSE RF opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.