Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading Up 10%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 71,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,197,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $529.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

