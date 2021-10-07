Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.50

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 74101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $524.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

