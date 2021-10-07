Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 57,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 602,620 shares.The stock last traded at $29.49 and had previously closed at $29.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Relx alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.3351 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Relx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Relx by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Relx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Relx by 14.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.