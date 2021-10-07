Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $151.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.40 million and the lowest is $146.70 million. Renasant reported sales of $177.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $641.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $661.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $603.95 million, with estimates ranging from $579.40 million to $629.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist reduced their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Renasant by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 45,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Renasant by 93,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. Renasant has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.