Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Resources Connection stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Resources Connection worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

