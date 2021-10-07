Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $554.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

