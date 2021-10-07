Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.68. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Resources Connection shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 16,035 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 80.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Resources Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

