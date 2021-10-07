REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Down 26.2% in September

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 991,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
REVG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.64. 272,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,800. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.69.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
