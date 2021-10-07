REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Down 26.2% in September

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 991,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

REVG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.64. 272,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,800. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

