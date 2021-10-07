Reviewing AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) & Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Trident Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Trident Acquisitions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trident Acquisitions and AvePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A -$3.17 million N/A N/A AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Trident Acquisitions and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions N/A -108.49% -8.48% AvePoint N/A -694.22% -9.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trident Acquisitions and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Acquisitions 0 0 1 0 3.00 AvePoint 0 1 5 0 2.83

Trident Acquisitions presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.22%. AvePoint has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 71.35%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Trident Acquisitions.

Risk and Volatility

Trident Acquisitions has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions beats AvePoint on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. Trident Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

