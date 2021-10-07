Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Short Interest Update

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Rexnord has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.23 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,907,767.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 275.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 88.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,561,000 after buying an additional 1,036,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

