Richard J. Daly Sells 77,661 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.90. The stock had a trading volume of 582,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,143. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

