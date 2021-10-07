Richard J. Daly Sells 77,661 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.90. The stock had a trading volume of 582,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,143. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.