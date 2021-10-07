RK Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,480 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. TopBuild comprises about 1.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of TopBuild worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in TopBuild by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

NYSE:BLD traded up $3.99 on Thursday, reaching $212.57. 490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,884. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.38.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

