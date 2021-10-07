RK Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69,300 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal makes up approximately 2.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. 450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.