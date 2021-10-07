Robert P. Walker Sells 5,421 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $191,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APR opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.74. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apria by 63,382.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apria by 153.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth $553,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth $556,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

