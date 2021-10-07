RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 14.00, but opened at 15.28. RocketLab shares last traded at 15.11, with a volume of 32,858 shares trading hands.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.