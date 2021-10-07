Rona Alison Fairhead Acquires 1,286 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ORCL opened at $91.34 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Oracle by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oracle by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,665,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

