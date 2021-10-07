Roth Capital Trims Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Target Price to $14.00

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $277.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Landec will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landec by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Landec by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landec by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

