Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.50.

TSE MTY traded up C$4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$70.71. 99,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,309. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$35.94 and a 52-week high of C$72.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.14.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

