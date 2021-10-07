Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $23.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.
Shares of NAPA opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.
In other news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,127.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $90,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $32,401,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $24,703,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $22,962,000. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
