Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $23.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NAPA opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,127.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $90,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $32,401,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $24,703,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $22,962,000. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.