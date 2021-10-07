Royal Bank of Canada Trims Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Target Price to GBX 260

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBOX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 226 ($2.95).

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 208.19 ($2.72) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 226.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4.93. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

