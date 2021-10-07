Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,976.91 ($25.83).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,648.38 ($21.54) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,714 ($22.39). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,478.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,400.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of £127.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

