RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

