Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

Shares of RUS opened at C$31.79 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$17.34 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$979.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,474,645. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,043.84. Insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186 in the last 90 days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

