Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Down to $21.90

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $21.12. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 980 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.02 million, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

