Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Down to $21.90

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $21.12. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 980 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.02 million, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 2.41.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
