RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RWEOY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

