Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.50 ($150.00).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €110.20 ($129.65) on Wednesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.95.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

