Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 210.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 45.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGA opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.79. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

