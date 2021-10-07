Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN stock opened at €82.95 ($97.59) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.11.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.