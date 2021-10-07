Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 5,291,826 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,291,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,861,000. 23andMe comprises approximately 5.4% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned 8.32% of 23andMe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,393,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,660,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

23andMe stock traded down 0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching 7.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,310. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of 7.01 and a 52 week high of 18.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is 8.47.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The company had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

