Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Down 24.7% in September

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,500 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Sasol stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 777,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sasol has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter worth $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sasol by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sasol by 694.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

