Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

STSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:STSA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,413. The firm has a market cap of $146.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,716,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

