SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SBA Communications by 131.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $336.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.34 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

