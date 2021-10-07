Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 2.6%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $29.91. 555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 263,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

