Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Harborview Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 9.8% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 91,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,891. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

