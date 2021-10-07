Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $118.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.