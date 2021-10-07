Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Short Interest Down 24.2% in September

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,100 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 1,111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,711,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLDQ opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Sears has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of retail stores, through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment offers consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel.

