Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMLR. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

OTCMKTS SMLR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,436. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.20. The stock has a market cap of $878.02 million, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

