Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
Sempra Energy stock opened at $127.77 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average of $133.99.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.14.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.