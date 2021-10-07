Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $127.77 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average of $133.99.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.14.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

