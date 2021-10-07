Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNSE shares. AlphaValue cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $258.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

