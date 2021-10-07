Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 25,212 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 897,625 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $68,535,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 397.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 394,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 315,002 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average is $85.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

