Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 54,205 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 199.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,407,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,587,000 after buying an additional 13,137,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 216.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

