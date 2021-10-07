Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 117,721 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 117,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

