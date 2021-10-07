Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

