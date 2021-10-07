Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 2,978 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OVV. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.