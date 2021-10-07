Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 353.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

