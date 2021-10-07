Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Stock Position Lowered by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Severn Bancorp were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,293,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,152,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 54,403 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,753,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 714.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 77,041 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVBI stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,044. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

