SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SFL by 49.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85,204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth about $3,005,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 756,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.08. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SFL will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

SFL has been the topic of several research reports. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.